From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State University Bokkos (PLASU) has concluded plans for the convocation of 1,352 graduands for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

Vice Chancellor Prof Yohanna Daniel Izam disclosed this on Tuesday during a pre-convocation press briefing, held at the Senate Chamber of the Institution in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He explained that the convocation ceremony scheduled for Friday will feature the Award of Honorary Doctorate Degrees to three notable Nigerians; Prof. Ochapa C. Onazi, Chairman of the implementation committee for the establishment of Plateau State University and pioneer chairman of the Governing Council.

Others are, Prof Jonah Isawa Eliahwu, the foremost Middle Belt Educationist and Dr Dere Awosika, the Chairman Board of Trustees of Access Bank, Nigeria limited and a pharmacist of note.

He said “We will be graduating 658 students for the 2018/2019 academic session and 694 for the 2019/2020 academic session, bringing the total to 1,352.

“2018/2019 session has 6 first class honour degrees, 159 second class upper degrees, 366 second class lower honour degrees, 125 third class and 2 pass degrees. For 2019/2020 academic session, we have 7 first class honour degrees, 193 second class supper honour degrees, 243 second class lower honour degrees, 127 third class honour degrees and four pass degrees.”

Prof. Izam noted that the convocation would be proceeded by a convocation lecture on Thursday by Vice Chancellor of Karl Kum University, Prof. Nanven Gambo, titled Education: The foundation for peace, unity and economic development”.

He noted that the lecture will be part of the contribution of the University in the search for enduring peace in the country in view of the challenges confronting the nation.

Prof Izam added that the improved innovative lighting situation on campus has gone a long way in addressing security challenges in addition to increasing the number of security men/women on campus.

He explained that an armoured vehicle has been stationed close to the University gate in addition to a detachment of men of Operation Safe Haven to strengthen security in the institution.

Prof. Izam who has one month to the end of his tenure said some projects have been outlined for commissioning during the convocation.