Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested 25 suspects for kidnapping, rape, armed robbery and unlawful possession and fabrication of firearms in various locations in the state.

Police Commissioner Isaac Akinmoyede disclosed this on Wednesday while parading the suspects at the Benue State Police Headquarters in Jos.

“A distress call was received from a good Samaritan on 19 February 2020 by the Anti-kidnapping Unit that a four-man gang that specialises in kidnapping forcefully invaded the residence of one Ladi Gwani of Rayfield Jos and attempted kidnapping her 4-year-old daughter, Jumima Gwani but met some resistance and ran away,” he said.

“The Operatives of Anti-kidnapping Unit in collaboration with Operation Puff Adder of the Command immediately embarked on a hunt of the hoodlums. The investigation yield result with the arrest of the following suspects.

“Joseph Dawenn, 19 years, Samuel Vidap Mangs, 25 years, Bamshak Mark, aged 24 and David James, age 19 all of Fwavwie Area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Exhibits recovered from the suspects include three pairs of pliers, two knives and machetes.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The commissioner revealed that a 27-year-old man, Isah Abdullahi, who is a resident behind Islamic school, Bauchi road Jos, defiled his six-year-old daughter.

He said the suspects were arrested and the victim was taken to hospital for medical examination.

He noted that another suspect, Abdulaziz Salisu, of Angware in Jos East Local Government Area, criminally trespassed into the house of one Azong Auta of the same address and forcefully had carnal knowledge of his 20-year-old daughter.

Akinmoyede said one Shamsudeen Mohammed Hamza reported that one Isah of Racha village in Bokkos LGA deceitfully collected N2 million from them and promised to give them Mercury which they will use in producing American Dollars.

He said: “They also informed the police that the said Isa (suspects) used the Mercury to produce one hundred dollar bill in their presence which convinced them to give him the money. After the money was given to him, the two buckets of liquid substance claiming to be Mercury was handed over to them.

“On the strength of the information, the suspect was arrested by a team of operatives from Bokkos Division and when he was searched, one locally pistol and fake five hundred dollar bills were recovered in his bag.”

The commissioner said all the suspects will be charged to court after investigation and urged Plateau people to make available useful information to the police to make the state crime-free.