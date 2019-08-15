Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has paraded 44 suspected kidnappers, cultists and notorious armed robbers who kidnap and terrorize people at Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi and some other residents across the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this on Thursday while parading the suspects at the state Police Command, Jos, Plateau state.

He said: On 05/07/2019, the command, after a painstaking analysis of the intelligence at its disposal carried out well coordinated and sweeping raids on the hideouts of some kidnap suspects and that resulted in the arrest of Bashiru Mohammed , Umar Adamu ,Yusuf Adamu , Mustapha Mohammed ,Shaibu Ado ,Dantani Umar , Samaila Saranu Shitu ,Adamu Mohammed , Hashimu Ya’u , Jibiro Damuna and Abubakar Hassan, all males who kidnapped two children at Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi.

“During interrogation, Bashiru Mohammed and Umar Adamu confessed to have kidnapped a lot of persons and both mentioned Yusuf Adamu, Hashimu Ya’u, Mustapha Mohammed and Shaibu Ado as members of their syndicate responsible for the kidnap if persons at Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters, Haipang on 21/02/2019, Zawan and other places in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.”

The suspects further confessed to have being terrorizing the residents of Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas whom the state, robbing kidnaping and raping their women.

He said Jibiro Damina and Dantani Umar confessed to being responsible for the kidnapping at t Jengre axis of Bassa, adding that the suspects would be changed to court after investigation.

CP Akinmoyede further revealed that the police were trailing suspected kidnappers who were terrorizing and planned to kidnap people in Kangel village of Shendam Local Government Area.

He said: “At about 18:30hrs of the same day the hoodlums took off from their base to Kalong Road but were intercepted by a team of policemen dispatched to the area. On sighting the po seelice, the suspected kidnappers took to their heels abandoning two unregistered Honda and Mahindra motorcycles.

“The hoodlums also abandoned a sack containing three (3) AK47 rifles, three (3) magazines loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition each, 22 extra 7.62mm calibre ammunition, and one face mask among others. Detectives are still on the trail of the fleeing suspects.”