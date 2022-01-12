From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old Moses Oko in connection to the gruesome murder of a 300-Level student of the University of Jos, Miss Jennifer Anthony, whose lifeless body was discovered at Domus Pacis Guest House in Jos, Plateau State.

The police also arrested 25 kidnappers, cultists, armed robbers and human traffickers who committed different crimes at different locations in the state.

State Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka disclosed this on Wednesday while parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters Jos, and said Moses, the killer of Jennifer was arrested in Benue State where he had gone to hide after committing the crime.

He said the suspect who is alleged to be the boyfriend of Jennifer was arrested with a fork and other exhibits which he used to remove the eyeballs of the victim.

He said, “sequel to the gruesome murder of Miss Jennifer Anthony, a 300 level student of the University of Jos whose lifeless body was found mutilated on 01/01/2022 at Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos by a man named Moses Oko ‘m’, aged 20 years.

“He is suspected to be her boyfriend who fled after committing the crime, the Command in a bid to arrest the perpetrator launched an aggressive manhunt on the suspect and tactically trailed him to Benue State where he was arrested by hawked-eye police operatives of the Command.

“The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed.”

The father of the suspect, Joseph Oko, a lecturer at the University of Jos, who was earlier detained by the police said he had taken the boy to Makurdi Police Headquarters when he discovered that the boy was wanted.

The Police Commissioner also said the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau State Government House, Mrs Tabitha Silas Vem, and one Dr Samuel Audu who were kidnapped have been rescued.

“Following the cases of Abduction of one Mrs Tabitha Silas Vem ‘f’, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Plateau State Government House and one Dr Samuel Audu ‘m’ of Barkin Ladi area of Plateau State, a combined team of Police operatives and other security agencies in a rescue operation stormed and combed the bushes around Sho Village and rescued the victims unhurt on 11/1/2022 at about 1130hrs.

” The victims were stabilized and reunited with their families while efforts are on top gear to apprehend the suspects.”

The CPC said “advise members of the public to report suspicious movements and persons to the Police and other law enforcement agencies to help nib crimes in the bud.

“On our part, we are prepared to respond within a reasonable time whenever we receive a distress call. I call on all residents of Plateau State to cooperate and synergize with the Police by giving us timely and useful information in order to fight all forms of criminalities,” he stated.