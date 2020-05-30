Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 17 suspected kidnappers who killed Dr. Nandi Drenkat, a Senior Lecturer with the University of Jos.

State Police Commissioner, Edward Chuka Egbuka who paraded the suspects along other criminals on Saturday at the State Police Command warned kidnappers and bandits to relocate from the state.

He noted that Mohammed Abubakar and Ismaila Abdullahi were arrested by Operatives of the Department of State Service for killing the University Lecturer and kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter.

“In what we refer to ideal synergy with operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Plateau state, and in line with the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the operatives of DSS in Plateau state were able to track down two other members of the notorious gang of kidnappers, who had escaped the gin battle with the police with bullet wounds.

“The suspects confessed to being part of the gang that murdered the Lecturer and kidnapped his daughter. They took the operatives to their hideouts, where 2 firearms we’re recovered.”

Egbuka also recovered a Baretta pistol which was stolen from late Sergeant Jonathan Danladi of Laranto Division that was killed trying to rescue an 18-year-old female victim of the gang.

He noted that two other suspected kidnappers were also arrested on 9 May, 2020 by operatives of the Kanke Police Division.

“On 28 April, 2020, a case of kidnapping and culpable Homicide was transferred to the Command from the Special Tasks Force (STF), Operation Safe Haven (OPSH); a suspect, one Sylvester Isah was transferred along in connection with the abduction of one Abatcha Luguda of Bauchi road, Jos who was reportedly missing since 17 February, 2020.

“Thanks Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Command wasn detailed to carry out discreet investigation, the suspects admitted committing the crime after interrogation.”

CP Egbuka also paraded one John Nanzing Ladong of Gyero area in Jos South LGA of Plateau State, who was arrested in full military desert camouflage uniform with a captain rank driving an Army green coloured Peugeot model 206 vehicle.

He said the suspect was arrested one forge NAF ID card bearing flying officer JJ Nanzing, two machetes, one knife, six leave pass of Nigeria Army uniforms, three pairs of Nigeria Air Force uniforms, one Navy trouser and two years of military boots among others.