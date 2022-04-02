From Gyang Bere, Jos

Three suspected members of an armed robbery gang terrorising travellers along Pankshin, Kanke, in Plateau Central Senatorial District of Plateau State, have been arrested in a combined operation by the police, local vigilantes and hunters.

The leader of the robbery gang, Nenfort Godit Samako, was arrested along with two other suspects during the combined operation.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Assistant Director of News, Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC), Mr Friday Derwam, narrowly escaped from the robbery incident, reports indicate.

Samako said his gang has been terrorising travellers for a long time on the highway linking all local government areas in Plateau Central zone and some parts of Bauchi State up until the arrests.

The robbers had attacked fully armed with guns, machetes and knives.

‘We came out that day and blocked the road from both sides and, as the operation went on, a combined team of security personnel swooped on us. Some of my friends escape into the surrounding hills,’ the gang leader stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Following his arrest, Samako had led authorities to the gang’s enclave in the Amper district of Kanke Local Government Area where the other fleeing suspects were arrested and taken to the Panshin Police Division.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The police resisted attempts to secure the criminals on bail and thereafter conveyed them to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Police Headquarters in Jos, The Sun learned.

On interrogation, the gang admitted laying siege to the busy road and robbing their victims of money and other valuables.

Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer Assistant Superintendent of Police Uba Gabriel confirmed the arrest of the robbery gang.

He said the police had been tracking the gang for some time but due to their frequent change of tactics, they had evaded arrest until when the police re-strategised and had them arrested.

Gabriel acknowledged the contribution of the vigilante and hunters groups who assisted greatly in the effort.