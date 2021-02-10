From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 39 suspects for kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka said suspects arrested and paraded includes one Idris Musa who confessed to be part of vicious hoodlums that attack and shot dead Barr. Kenmuen Tapshak Pwul in her home at Latiya in Jos South Local Government Area and kidnapped her six year old daughter but later released to the family unhurt.

Egbuka said six suspects including the principal suspect Yusfu Ahmed were arrested in connection to the Killing of a 68-year-old Prof. Asenge Hambeve Gabriel behind old Government House Area Fwavei, Rayfield in Jos South Local Government Area.

He explained that the said Prof. left his house on 9 January 2021 in his Honda Accord vehiy with reg. Number: EPE 469 CU but the victim was found burnt with his vehicle in lonely area at Mararam Topp Rayfield in Jos.

He said Ahmed was traced transferring money from the deceased account to a POS, from where he received cash. Other suspects arrested include (i) Rufai Sabiu (ii) Yasir Musa (iii) Yusuf Adam (iv) Lawan Adamu Wase (v) Muharazu Mohammed, all male of Gangere Area, Jos.

Egbuka said revealed that the suspects are a dangerous and sophisticated gang of criminals who specialize in robbing victims at gunpoint, accessing their bank details through their phones and siphoning money from their accounts.

He said three suspected kidnappers were also arrested on intelligence-led raid of criminals’ hideouts at Ruga Village, a boundary settlement between Taraba and Bauchi States.

He noted that a combined team of Police operatives, local vigilante and hunters burst the kidnappers’ hideout and arrested three after a gun duel that ensued while some of the suspects were fled with bullet wounds.

The CP informed that 13 persons operating in a three tricycles were arrested for criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms on stop and search at Naraguta area by the University of Jos gate.

He said the suspects were searched two locally made pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from them, adding that “They were transferred to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, where further investigation revealed that they were members of the Black Axe Confraternity, a notorious cult group.”

He applauded Governor Simon Lalong for his support against crime in the state and for signing into law the Anti-Kidnapping, Land Grabbing, Cultism and Violence-Related Matters Bill.