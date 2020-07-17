The Plateau State Police Command says it arrested 30 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cattle rustlers recovering arms and ammunition from the bandits’ hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, said the command has mapped out strategies to checkmate the bandits:

“We have redeployed our police detectives to all the flash points and the bandits’ hideouts.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested some suspected bandits in Jos. They were operating from a neighbouring state. We had a joint operation with other security agencies to flash out the bandits. We recovered arms and ammunition from their dens.

Ten cattle rustlers were also arrested

“The command is planning to have a meeting with stakeholders to make them embrace community policing, the vision and mission of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. Police officers on duty should also be made to apply professionalism.

“I have warned my officers to shun corruption. They should rather have good relationship with members of the public to enable them flush criminals out of the state. They should equally avoid extra-judicial killings.

“They should cooperate with human rights activists and be guided by the Police Act on how to conduct themselves and the constitution on how to conduct arrest, investigation and interrogation of suspects.

They should shun victimization, extortion and abuse of power. They should abide by the rule of law.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) foiled an attempted kidnap. The victims were rescued. We want to appreciate the state government for assisting the police with operational vehicles, which helped us to wage war against the bandits. We also thanked members of the public for giving us vital information. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”