Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has rescued Joanna Drenkat, six-year-old kidnapped daughter of the Senior lecturer with the University of Jos, Dr. Nandi Drenkat who was shot death by kidnappers at the University of Jos Staff Quarters, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Chuka Egbuka stated this on Sunday while briefing Journalists in Jos and said one Ali Mohammed, a kidnapper was arrested after a dual gun battle on the hills of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Egbuka said one kidnapped victim, Chiboze Josephe was also rescued unhurt after the gun battle and a hunt was shot.

“On 16 May, 2020 at about 0030hrs, the Command received a distress call at road 6 University Senior Staff Quarters Jos, reporting that some hoodlums entered the house of one Dr. Nandi Drenkat, a lecturer with the University of Josephe where he was shot and his six year-old daughter kidnapped.

“The Command received the information, on the same date at about 0530 hours, a combined team of conventional policemen , police Mobile Force, Operatives from Anti-kidnapping Unit, Special Anti Robbery Squard (SARS), Vigilante groups and hunters were deployed to the hilly areas where kidnapped victims was suspected to have been kept was thoroughly combed.

“In the process, the kidnappers were sighted on the hills; the ensuing gun duel between the Operatives and the kidnappers, one of the kidnappers , Ali Mohammed of Narabi was shot on his right leg and was arrested with one AK47 rifle, with breach number 1984/AP 0240.

“29 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from him. A kidnapped victims name Chiboze Joseph was rescued unhurt while other bandits fled with blood injuries.”

Egbuka further stressed that: “The teams of operatives were relentless and at about 1600 hours they extended their search for the kidnapped victim to Babale Mountain, Jos North LGA.

“One sighting the combined team, the hoodlums opened fire on them but we’re overpowered by the team’s superior firepower, which led to the rescue of the kidnapped victim, Joanna Drenkat, six year old unhurt.”

The suspected kidnapper, Ali Mohammed who was arrested on the hills confessed to the crime and said he joined the group in 2019.

He said: “This is the second time I am kidnapping someone, the last time we kidnapped somebody and a ransome of N500,000 thousand was given to us.

“We are operating in gang of four and three of them flee away, I was shot on the leg when we were trying to escape.”

The Police Commissioner said the suspect will he charge to Court and they will continue to thrill other suspects at large

He pleaded with the public to make available any information that will help curb the incessant activities of kidnappers and other crime in the state.