From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Rector of Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi, Mr. John Datoegoem Dawam has appealed to Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong to employ competent technical staff to fill in the vacuum created by Lecturers who opted for employment with new academic institutions in the state.

He noted that the introduction of technical programmes at the University of Jos, Plateau State University Bokkos and other institutions in the state has drifted staff from the Polytechnic, hence the need for capable hands.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mr. Dawam disclosed this on Friday during the 31st and 38th combined convocation ceremony of the Polytechnic where over 28,792 graduands were awarded certificates, held at the Main Campus, Barkin-Ladi, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The employment of the Technical and Administrative staff to fill in the gaps has become necessary to avert the threat of closure of some critical courses by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).”

He explained that the institution had engaged over 460 part time and casual staff with a wage bill of N5 million paid from internally generated revenue annually.

“In order to compliment government’s effort in meeting the manpower gap, over 460 part time and casual staff have been engaged with a wage bill of about N5,000,000 per month paid from the internally generated revenue.

“Due to paucity of funds, this category of staff are owed 16 months salaries, totaling N80,000,000 to be paid. The institution finds it difficult to offset this bill. The situation has become very pathetic.” He stated.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong expressed commitment to pay more attention to technical education which is the bedrock of entrepreneurship, job creation and productivity.

Lalong who is the Visitor to the Plateau State Polytechnic said the Convocation was long overdue as it has not been held over a long period of time due to various challenges.

The Governor directed that henceforth, all Government tertiary institutions must work hard to hold convocation ceremonies at the end of each academic year as it was a sure way of building confidence, maintaining standards, and motivating the graduands to pursue their careers with zeal and contribute to the development of the State and nation at large.

“Our Government has in the past seven years demonstrated its belief in skill-based education that stimulates entrepreneurship and human capital development. It is our conviction that there is no better legacy to bequeath to upcoming generations than giving them education that goes beyond paper qualification.”

He charged the graduands to focus on using their education for productivity rather than the fruitless search for white collar jobs.

“I challenge you to step out of this institution with the mindset of entrepreneurs and job creators rather than job seekers and applicants. You are all aware that white collar jobs are very scarce and Government is finding it difficult to meet its obligations to existing employees.

“This has made white collar employment extremely difficult and even less fashionable. What is the focus today is entrepreneurship, innovation and skill development. As graduands of this Polytechnic which prides itself as the hub for technical education, you should be at the forefront of starting your businesses.”

Nasarawa State Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule, who studied Mechanical Engineering at the Plateau State Polytechnic and chaired the occasion, said he was proud to have passed through the Polytechnic as one of its first students where his love for technical education developed and grew.

He recalled with nostalgia his days at the Polytechnic and Plateau State when peace, harmony and trust thrived among all citizens and residents regardless of their backgrounds.

Governor Sule commended Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong for working hard to restore peace and security in Plateau State thereby restoring its fortunes as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

He appealed to those causing trouble in Plateau State and other parts of the country to desist because such actions have denied the younger generation the beauty, serenity and attraction that Plateau State and its good people offer to the world.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .