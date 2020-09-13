Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, said the outstanding performance of former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. (retd.), Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, in the service of Nigeria brought a lot of pride and honour for Plateau State.

Governor Lalong, while celebrating Gen. Dogonyaro on the occasion of his 80th birthday, described him as a patriotic and loyal Nigerian who served his nation with courage, dignity and selflessness.

He recalled the achievements of Dogonyaro during his career in the army where he held several command positions and accomplished his assignments with tremendous success.

Lalong said: “Plateau State celebrates this elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in the service of Nigeria brought a lot of pride and honour to the state. The accomplishments he recorded and gallantry he demonstrated in his military career have continued to inspire younger officers and men to commit to the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as ensuring its peace, unity and prosperity in the face of daunting challenges.”

The governor praised his immense role in the development and professionalism of the Nigerian Army as well as his outstanding leadership in the course of Nigeria’s contributions to international peace keeping and monitoring efforts, particularly when he served as ECOMOG Field Commander in Liberia.