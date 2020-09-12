Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has said the outstanding performance of former Chief of Defence Staff Lt Gen (retd) Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro in the service of the country has brought pride and honour to Plateau State.

Governor Lalong, while celebrating Gen Dogonyaro on the occasion of his 80th birthday, described him as a patriotic and loyal Nigerian who served the country with courage, dignity and selflessness.

He recalled the achievements of Gen Dogonyaro during his career in the Army where he held several command positions and accomplished his assignments with tremendous success.

‘Plateau State celebrates this elder statesman whose outstanding achievements in the service of Nigeria brought a lot of pride and honour for the State. The accomplishments he recorded and gallantry he demonstrated in his military career has continued to inspire younger officers and men to commit to the defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as ensuring its peace, unity and prosperity in the face of daunting challenges,’ the Governor stated.

The Governor praised his immense role in the development and professionalism of the Nigerian Army as well as his outstanding leadership in the course of Nigeria’s contributions to international peacekeeping and monitoring efforts, particularly when he served as ECOMOG Field Commander in Liberia.

While wishing him good health and God’s divine protection, Governor Lalong urged Gen Dogonyaro to continue to offer Plateau State and the nation his wealth of experience and knowledge particularly as Government works assiduously to overcome security challenges of insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.