From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Joint National Public Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Plateau State has ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Plateau State to mobilize its members for a 5 day sit-at-home warning strike.

In a statement signed by the President, Comrade Titus Malau and Secretary, Comrade Timothy Gopep said the warning strike will commenced on the 12 midnight of Sunday 11, December 2022 to Friday 16″ December 2022.

“Following the meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Trade Union Side held on the 6” day of December 2022, which reviewed communications and agreement reached between labour and government, resolved to embark on a 5 day Sit-At-Home warning strike commencing 12 midnight Sunday 11 December 2022 to Friday 16 December 2022.

“This became imperative in view of the fact that Government reneged in fulfilling our demands and particularly the agreement reached on the 11 November 2022 with intervention of the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS).

“In view of the above, the Joint Council is calling on the leadership of the NLC to mobilize all its affiliates in ensuring the success of the Sit-At-Home warning strike.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Plateau State has urged civil servants in the state to comply with the directive of JNPSNC for the Sit-at-home warning strike.

In a statement by the Chairman, Comrade Eugene Manji and Acting Secretary, Badung Dalyop urged civil servants to ensure the success of the strike.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress, Plateau State Chapter bring you fraternal greetings in the most trying moments of our working career.

“Find attached a communication form the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Plateau State Chapter to all workers in Plateau State for your strictly compliance please.” The statement stated.