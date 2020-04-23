Plateau State Government has quarantined no fewer than 600 travellers in two of its observation centres for violating the lockdown order.

Commissioner for Health, Lar Ndam, disclosed this yesterday in Pankshin.

Ndam decried the attitudes of some indigenes staying in other states who were insisting on return to the Plateau despite the government’s lockdown order aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

“We have 49 of the defaulters in Godiya Resort Observation Centre at Heipang In Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area and 545 others at the our newly opened observation centre at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Jakatai in Mangu Local Government Area.

“Our worry is that even as we speak, more are still coming into the state; which is a very worrisome development that calls for stringent measures to curtail the spread of the deadly disease into the state.

“As you know, God is faithful to us for not allowing any index case on the Plateau, which is our joy and why we have to keep the state free of the virus,’’ the commissioner said.

He disclosed that reports from the Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Area’s Enforcement, Response and Monitoring Team, Sam Mbok, showed that 12 of the returnees were taken to the NYSC camp Observation Centre on Tuesday.

“Out of the 12 defaulters, five came from Kano, one from Lagos, five from Abia and another one from Niger states. Out of the 12 persons, five of them were discovered to be running high temperature.