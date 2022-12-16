From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Plateau state, Dr. Oliver Tersoo Agundu has taken delivery of the BVAS machines meant for the conduct of the 2023 elections in Plateau.

He noted that the BVAS will further be shared across the total number of the polling units in state for the purpose of accreditation of prospective voters.

It will be recalled that in line with the new electoral Act 2022 which has allowed the deployment technology in Nigeria’s Electoral system, INEC has sanctioned the deployment of Bvas as the sole means of accreditation for next year’s General Elections.

He explained that the delivery of the machines today signifies the absolute and early preparedness of INEC to conduct the 2023 general election without hitches as planned by the Commission.

Agundu said, “It is expected that in the coming days, the state office will carry out performance checks on each of the units received, to ascertain their respective functionality status before they are finally kept securely for usage at the general election next year.

“With this delivery, Plateau State has joined the league of states that have so far received their share of Bvas which is generally described as a game Changer in the evolution of Nigeria’s Electoral system.”

Dr Agundu at the reception of the Bvas commend the Chairman of the Commission and the entire INEC family for the timely supply of Bvas and he equally praised the Nigerian Air force for their complimentary role and commitment for democratic consolidation in Nigeria.

He further pledged to deploy the Bvas during election as stipulated to ensure credibility, transparency, fairness and inclusiveness in next year’s General Elections.