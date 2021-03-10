(NAN)

The Plateau Government has received 105,600 doses of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The Health Commissioner Dr Lar Ndam disclosed this in a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Pankshin.

“We have just received delivery of 105,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the Federal Government through the Yakubu Gowon Airport.

“Our next step would be immediate onward distribution to our cold chains around the 17 Local Government Areas.

“Once we have done that, we shall commence the vaccination exercise without further delay to safe our people from the ravaging virus, “the commissioner assured the people.

Ndam expressed regrets at Plateau being branded an epic-centre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN reports that the state government has trained 4,296 health workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines in the state