From Gyang Bere, Jos

Cholera outbreak in Plateau State has claimed 28 lives with 1,415 cases of infection, Chairman, House Committee on Health in Plateau State House of Assembly, Daniel Nanbol Listick, has said.

Listick who is also the member representing Langtang North Central disclosed this in Jos, called for immediate funding assistance to the Ministry of Health and all Primary Health Centres in the state to help reduce the outbreak of the epedemic.He said as at Tuesday, August 10, epidemiology data of cholera outbreak in the state showed 16 local government councils were affected out 17LGCs in the state. He said of the 1,415 cases recorded, Jos North had the highest number with 599 cases, while Jos South and Bassa local governments follow with 423 and 151 cases respectively.

Other local governments affected include Bokkos, 58; Kanam, 41; Shendam, 30; Wase, 26; Langtang North, 23; Jos East, 20; Riyom, 14; Barkin Ladi and Kanke 9 cases; Pankshin, 7; Quapan and Langtang South two each and Mangu one case.

The lawmaker said he was restless for almost 10 hours after analysing cholera outbreak data in the state.

He said the House of Assembly Committee on Health is taking steps to support the Ministry of Health in handling the outbreak.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.