The Plateau Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, yesterday confirmed five cases of Lassa fever in the state.

Ndam told newsmen in Jos that the patients suffering from the ailment had been admitted in two hospitals in the state, adding that three of them were undergoing treatment; one just completed treatment, while the fifth one had been discharged.

He said Lassa fever was not new in the state because the area had experienced the disease before. “However, the health personnel are on the ground to handle the situation and they have the required protective kits to wear while treating such cases.

“We are in contact with the hospitals in the state to address such cases promptly and to curtail the spread of the disease. We also have the protective kits required of health workers to wear when treating such cases,” he said.