Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State has recorded its first case of COVID-19 after a 14-day total lockdown in the state.

The Director-General of the Plateau State Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and head of Plateau State COVID-19 Situation Room, Daser David, confirmed via Twitter that the state has recorded its index case.

David said “The woman ran from Kano to Jos. She is positive today. So we have a case.— Daser David (@oluwadaser) April 23, 2020.

“For the record, she showed a positive result from one of our quarantine centres. She was arrested and quarantined so we are still good.— Daser David (@oluwadaser) April 23, 2020”

The news broke a few minutes after Governor Simon Lalong relaxed the 14 days lockdown in the state for three days, saying the state will commence an indefinite lockdown from Monday next week.

Lalong in a state-wide broadcast on Thursday said the state was still awaiting the result of seven persons.

“We have also continued our surveillance, contact tracing and investigation of suspected cases. As of today, we have investigated 231 cases and quarantined 221 people who came in from States with COVID-19 cases in our facilities in Heipang and Mangu.

“Thirty-three (33) others have been discharged from self-isolation. Of all the investigated cases, none has been confirmed positive, and we are currently awaiting seven more results.” Lalong said.