From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has confirmed one case of Lassa Fever on Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar disclosed this on an interview in Jos and urged the residents of Jos to improved on their hygiene by keeping their environment clean.

He said maintaining hygienic environment is one of the remedy to curb resurgence of Lassa Fever in the state.

He warned against the purchase of food items which are often exposed to all forms of contaminations.

“I want to challenge residents to take the hygiene of their environment seriously, to guard against infection from any form of disease.

“We should learn to cover what we eat properly and avoid eating rats and bush meat .”

“People should be mindful of the kind of food they consume in view of the prevalent spread of the disease being recorded across the country.

Nimkong said the state government was prepared through the ministry of health to tackle any emergency and ensure that the epidemic does not spread.

The commissioner also called on citizens of the state to continue to wash their hands, maintain social distances and use hand sanitizers in public places.

He further said the Simon Lalong led administration is determined to revamp the health sector and make it one of the best in the country .