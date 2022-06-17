From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejoiced with the presidential candidate of the party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and the running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on their emergence to lead the party to victory in 2023.

State chairman of the Party, Hon. Chris Hassan in a press statement on Friday by the State Publicity Secretary, John Akans described Atiku Abubakar as courageous and competent man who has accepted to lead the party to victory.

“We know that you could not have come to this decision without a lot of inner reflection and soul searching but we are also confident that the path you have chosen is the right one and that fate has led you to it.

“To us, both of you are embodiment of hope and aspirations to our country Nigeria. Your election at the National Convention and subsequent selection of Gov Okowa signifies hope fulfilled and aspirations achieved.

“Nigeria cannot afford another eight years of unresponsive government with failed government policies and programmes which do not address the needs and yearnings of our people. As a responsible party, we no longer want a government that is out of touch of Nigerians and pushes corrupt interests and nepotism over the interest of all Nigerians.”

He said the party expressed hopes on Atiku to enthrone peace and unity for the prosperity of Nigerians.

“For us in Plateau State and as a party, our hopes are for a properous Nigeria, a secour Nigeria a Nigeria whose young and old are not looking for the first chance to escape the shores of the country but see opportunities, hope and aspiration and are inspired by patriotism to put their strengths and minds to the task of National development.

“With you at the helm of affairs we look forward to a Nigeria of our dream. A Nigeria that inspires hope and fulfilment among its people, a Nigeria which has equal opportunities for all especially job opportunities not such that depend on who you know,

“A Nigeria where good education counts ,a Nigeria where everyone can move freely and sleep with your eyes closed ,a Nigeria where justice prevails. Nigerians want to see these realities practiced in this country and you both have the vision and qualities to effect these changes Nigerians are looking for.”

He added, “We congratulate you, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as our winning team for 2023 positive change, we are confident that you are the agent of true change that Nigerians need at this challenging time. You are catalysts that will redirect the political discourse to refocus on the people of this country.

“We have no doubt as a party that you will both harness your vibrancy, intellect, wisdom and leadership qualities to deliver the message about that New Nigeria we envision.you are coming with a message of governance that provides, solutions to problems, governance which is goal oriented not one that is lacking in direction and purpose, a message that will create change and modernize the country for posterity.”

