From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Inter-Religious Council (IRC) have promised to unite against banditry, kidnapping and any issue that would evaluate insecurity in the state.

The religious leaders acknowledged that peace is a prerequisite for human existence and pladged to make peaceful co-existence a lifestyle among citizens in the state.

The decision was taken during the inaugural meeting of the Council, held at Crest Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

Co-chairman of the Council, Rev. Pandang Yamsat in an address, tagged “Government and religion on trial in Plateau State” said even though the Governor Simon Lalong administration has gone extra mile in the area of peaceful coexistence, it is on trial by the Plateau public Court.

He noted that Governor Simon Lalong, on February 8, inaugurated the council aimed at promoting peaceful co-existence and tolerance among adherents of various religions in the state.

Yamsat, a one time President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN)said that the council would also ensure shared values among the people to enable meaningful growth and development of the state.

“The state government has shown a sense of seriousness regarding peace and peaceful coexistence, hence the rationale for this council.The state, since 2001 has been engulfed in series of crises and other forms of insecurity that have claimed lives and property.

“From our terms of reference, our vision and mission are clear. So, we will work toward having a Plateau where peaceful coexistence will be a lifestyle, based on shared values for lasting and meaningful development as mutual benefit”.

The co-chairman assured that the council would be fair to all, adding that it would objectively deliberate on issues bordering on peace and peaceful coexistence with religious eye and divine touch.

“This means that this council will be in a position to identify the religious, political, ethnic, cultural and economic nature of the crisis and proffer solutions and make recommendations to government to act upon,”he added.

The other Co- Chairman and Emir of Wase, Alhaji Sambo Haruna, said it would work with relevant stakeholders toward promoting peace and harmony among the people of the state.

He called on the citizens of the state to cooperate and support the council to actualize it’s objective of ensuring a peaceful Plateau.

The Director-General, Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA), Mr Joseph Lengmang, said the inaugural meeting would create avenue for critical stakeholders to proffer solutions to the lingering crisis in the state and ensure lasting peace returns.

He added that the meeting would enable stakeholders to share their experiences toward ensuring peaceful coexistence in the state.