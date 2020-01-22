Gyang Bere, Jos

The member representing Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Maren has condemned the killing of a vibrant Plateau youth and 200-level student of University of Maiduguri, Mr. Ropvil Daciya Dalep by Boko Haram terrorists.

He equally condemned the execution of Rev. Lawan Andimi, CAN Chairman

of Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State by the same group.

Maren, in a statement signed by his media team, said he received the news of the execution of Ropvil Daciya with a rude shock.

“I want to commiserate with the family of the late, ROPVIL DACIYA, the Mupun nation, Pankshin local government and all those who lost their loved ones to such dastardly act including our CAN chairman Rev. LAWAN ANDIMI of Michika Local Government of Adamawa State.

“Today, we received with deep shocked in our hearts, the second most brutal and execution of a young and vibrant plateau boy with a great future, Mr. ROPVIL DACIYA DALEP, by the group Boko Haram terrorists.

“Late Daciya, 22 years, a student of Biology Education, in the University of Maiduguri was kidnapped on Thursday, 9th January 2020 along with 20 years-old Lilian Daniel Gyang, a 100-level student of Zoology, from Unimaid who hails from Foron District, B/Ladi LGA, Plateau State.

“One other hostage kidnapped along with these innocent children of Plateau was released leaving our Lilian and late Daciya in captivity

“While we were still celebrating the release of our Miss Jennifer Ukambong and brother George Danbaba from Bokkos and Kanke respectively, we received another shocking video from this heinous group.”

Maren described the video of the killings of Daciya as condemnable, barbaric, inhumane and high-level wickedness against humanity.

“My heart bled, tears ran down my cheeks when I saw the video clip of a teenage boy killing his fellow brother. What pains more is that, in October 2019, we watched the execution video of our beloved brothers Mr. Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikagham, both carpenters from Mangu LGA; the terrorists clearly stated why they are targeting Plateau people, when the citizens of Plateau have long resolved their differences and are leaving peacefully together.”

He called on the Federal Government and security agencies to brace up to their obligation to prevent further loss of lives which cannot be tolerated.

“This heinous group called Boko Haram is still not decimated as claimed by the Federal Government but active in carrying out its evil agenda against the Nigerian people.

“On this note, I strongly demand the unconditional quick release of Miss Lilian Gyang and Abdulhamid Bashir from Kanam, who were abducted in November 2019.