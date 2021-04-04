From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Jos North/ Bassa federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Haruna Maitala is dead. Maitala died on Friday night in a ghastly motor accident while returning from Abuja to Jos.

A statement by his media consultant, Joseph A. Adudu, confirmed that Maitala, his son, Jafaru, driver and one other person died in the accident.

The statement read in part: “This is to announce the death of Hon Haruna Maitala which occurred yesterday, 2nd April, 2021 as a result of fatal car accident on his way to Jos from Abuja.

“Until his death, Haruna Maitala was the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly.”

The statement said late Maitala would be buried this morning according to Islamic rites.

Plateau State secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr Bashir Sati, confirmed the incident and said Hon. Maitala died in the accident.

“Hon. Haruna Maitala had accident on Friday night and we lost him. His death is very unfortunate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Platueau State governor, Simon Lalong Lalong in a statement described the death of the lawmaker as tragic and a big loss to his immediate family, Jos North/Bassa constituency and the entire State.