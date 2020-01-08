Gyang Bere, Jos

A lawmaker representing Mangu-Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Maren, has presented N2 million in scholarship to indigent students in his constituency.

Hon. Maren, who presented the scholarship in Mangu Local Government Area, also presented 4,000 English and Mathematics textbooks to improve learning in public Secondary Schools in the constituency.

He noted that 200 indigent students from different tertiary Institutions, 100 each from Mangu and Bokkos LGAs, received N10,000 each.

Maren also donated 30 motorcycles to traditional rulers, 60 wheelchairs to disabled constituents, 150 water pump machines and 300 bags of fertilizer to farmers.

“We have conducted about four major empowerment programmes, including free medical outreaches where about 9,000 patients were attended to. Similarly, we have been able to train over 500 youth and women on skill acquisition in different vocations, entrepreneurship, livestock and poultry management, as well as on palm tree production,” said the lawmaker.

“Also 30 motorcycles presented to our traditional rulers across the constituency; 150 water pumps to assist our farmers in day season farming; 300 bags of fertilizer; N2,000,000 worth of scholarship to 200 students; 60 pieces of wheelchairs to our beloved disables; 4,000 English and mathematics textbooks for Senior and Junior secondary schools to Over 100 schools across the constituency.”

The member representing Barkin-Ladi-Riyom constituency and member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkon and Hon. Dachung Bagos, respectively, described the endowments as the biggest in recent times.

The duo said that it will deepen the acceptability of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the constituency and urged Hon. Maren not to relent.

The Chairman of the Mangu Traditional Council, Nelson Bakfur, appealed for more intervention, saying that youth employment schemes should be given top priority.

“Without exaggeration, over 150 youths are gainfully employed into various agencies, departments, ministries and parastatals of government since our assumption of office,” he said.