Plateau said it has repealed the State Disability Right Commission Act and will enact a new law that will be all inclusive.

The decision, according to the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, was taken at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden.

Manjang said that the objective was to improve on the old law that was enacted in 2005.

“We know that the Disability Right Commission Law is in existence but we are proposing a new law that will be all inclusive. It would be all inclusive in the sense that it will improve funding which was not adequately taken care of in the old law.

“It will accommodate donor agencies because the World Bank and other donor agencies have requirement that have to be included in the law which were hitherto not there,” he said.

He said that rights and well-being of people with special needs was dear to the heart of the State Government, hence the reason for the enactment of a new law.