Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy and Member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam federal Constituency of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has expended over N30 million on purchasing of Sallah gifts and cash donations to members of his constituency.

Hon. Gagdi, who presented the donation yesterday to religious leaders, traditional rulers, political stalwarts, indigents persons, the physically challenged, elders, youths and women in Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam federal Constituency said he finds satisfaction in sharing the proceeds of his personal investment with his people.

He explained that he expended N17,824,000 on buying of rams and cash donations while a truck of rice was purchased at N13, 400,000 which was shared to people irrespective of political and ethnic affiliation.

“What I have given out today amount to about N30 million. I expended N17,824, 000 in buying of rams as well as cash donations to different groups. Some of these groups said they prefer cash, instead of buying ram of N70,000, for them, they prefer the money to buy a smaller ram of N30,000 and use the remaining money to buy foodstuff for their families.

“I purchase a truck of rice which cost N13, 400,000 which is being shared to people cutting across religious leaders, traditional rulers, political leaders, elders, youths, women and the physically challenged in Pankshin, Kanke Kanam. If you put together this commitment, is over N30 million.”

Gagdi described the donation to the needy in his constituency as an act of worship to God, since there is no religion that kick against providing for the needy and those who queue behind him to be elected into leadership position.

“I give out this donations to get satisfaction within me and also to get the blessings of God. As a leader, I give out to get satisfaction that I have assisted my people and I feel satisfy that people have trust in me and I will not disappoint them.”

He explained that the donation is not part of his constituency projects nor saving from Government work, but that it was a proceeds from his personal investment.

Gagdi admonished his constituents to celebrate the Sallah in love, peace and unity with one another to strengthen the existing peace in the state and the country at large.

He said there is always a benefit of identifying with the people at all times, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political differences, particularly when they needed you most.

