From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman Senate Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has donated N40 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Saturday 26 bye-election in Plateau State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled the bye-election to filled in the vacuum created by the death of Hon. Haruna Maitala former member representing Jos North/ Bassa Constituency in the House of Representatives, and Hon. Henry Longs, former member representing Pankshin South State constituency.

Gagdi made the donation during a Dinner/ fund raising to support Hon. Joseph Abbey Aku APC aspirant for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Mr. Ezra Yardi Dakup, APC candidate for Pankshin South State Constituency.

He donated N20 million to support Hon. Aku for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and N20 million for Hon. Dakup, Pankshin South State constituency.

Hon. Gagdi explained that the APC cannot afford to lose the bye-election as it is a litmus test for the 2023 general election.

He called on the electorate in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency to come out in enmass on Saturday to vote Hon. Abbey Aku and Ezra Dakup, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the respective positions. He pledged to personally embark on campaign tour of all the electoral wards in Pankshin South Constituency on Thursday, after which he will round off the tour with the presentation of six cars and 20 motorcycles to some party faithful from Pankshin and Kanke LGAs; just like he did in Kanam LGA sometime ago.

The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly and Chairman of the campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda appealed the APC aspirants who lost at the party primaries to joint hands together and deliver the party during the bye-election.

Sanda noted that with unity of purpose among members, the party will certainly come out victorious during the polls.