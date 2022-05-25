From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman House Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin/ Kanke /Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has presented a check of N100 million to upset the WAEC, NECO for indigents students in public and private schools within his constituency.

He noted that the initiative was to assist parents of indigents students who could not afford to register WAEC, NECO for their children for lack of funds.

Gagdi made the presentation on Wednesday at his constituency office in Pankshin after the presentation of 350 motorcycles and 9 vehicles to delegates, party officials and stakeholders of APC in the Constituency.

“as usual in my commitment with the people, it is an empowerment programme for three Local Government that made up of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Local Government Areas.

“We have interacted with our people across the three local government areas where we empower the people with 560 motorcycles. In Kanam we selected 70 constituents, in Kanke we selected 50 and in Pankshin we selected 60 persons base on the number of Federal wards we have.

“We also look inward and say the party has been working, the party chairmen and Secretaries were also considered in the empowerment programme. We also considered all the councilors. We also Identified the leaders the legislative arm of each local government and give them one vehicle each.

“We also Identified 6 party leaders who are working in the party at the State level and give one car each making 9 vehicles and the 10 vehicle would be given t my friend. We also provided incentives of N3 million for our supporters who came across the three local government areas.”

He siad further, “We had promised the people of Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam that we will pay for WAEC and NECO fee for all students in the Constituency amounting for N160 million but today we are presenting a check of N100 million to the elders of the Constituency advisory committee head by Nde John Gobak for them to commence the repay of students who had made their payment.

“We will also issue another check of N60 million for them to settle the WAEC and NAPTEC examination for all the students in public and private schools including Missionary schools in the Constituency.”

Gagdi added that they working to deliver Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as the APC Governorship candidate ahead of the 2023 election in line with the directive of Governor Simon Lalong.

He noted that they will not support aspirant that is not endorsed by Governor Lalong, saying that they respect constituted authority and will not go against the wishes of the governor.

Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Area, Hon. Audu Kaknena appreciated Gagdi and called on the delegates to return him as candidate for 2023 general elections.

He said the empowerment by the lawmaker has soften the ground for the APC victory in Pankshin,Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency.

Hon. Kaknena added that democracy is all about development and said Rt. Hon. Gagdi has brought massive development to the people.