From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman House Committee on Navy and member representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has splashed vehicles, motorcycles and other gifts items to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of his constituents as his new year Gift.

He said providing dividends of democracy to his constituents has always been his top most priority to improved their standard of living.

Hon. Gagdi disclosed this on Friday during an empowerment programme held at the mini stadium Kanam, in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The lawmaker directed the commencement of the construction of 12 kilometers road in Pankshin Local Government Area on Monday 3 January, 2022.

“We are presenting 8 vehicles to the Chairman of APC and some members of this constituency to welcome the chairman after the party congress.

“Also on the 10 June, 2022, we are going to present 400 motorcycles to our youths, to present 400 sawing machines to our women, to present 400 grinding machines to our youths and to present 40 cars to our elders on the Plateau, that is what we will call empowerment.

“Meanwhile we are going to visit Pankshin and Kanke in this January with similar programme we are doing to day. This is to tell the APC Exco in the three local government areas that you are welcome.”

He urged the State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature to concentrate on the other 14 local government areas of the state for the governorship campaign as he would ensure that Kanam, Kanke and Pankshin LGAs are delivered to the APC.

He explained that he is constructing 16 palaces for District heads in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, and said six palaces have been completed and handed over while 10 are almost at the completion level.

The State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Rufus Bature described Hon. Gagdi as a true representative who has impacted positively his constituents and the people of Plateau State.

He called on the constituents to continue to give the lawmaker support to attract more dividends of democracy to the area

Bature equally received decampees from various opposition party to the APC and assured them of a level playing ground.