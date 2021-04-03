From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Jos North/ Bassa federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Haruna Maitala is dead.

Maitala died on Friday night in a ghastly motor accident while returning from Abuja to Jos.

A statement by his Media Consultant, Joseph A. Adudu confirmed that Maitala his son, Jafaru, the driver, and one other person died in the accident.

He said, “This is to announce the death of Honourable Haruna Maitala which occurred yesterday, 2nd April, 2021 as a result of fatal car accident on his way to Jos from Abuja.

“Until his death, Haruna Maitala was the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly.”

The statement said late Maitala would be buried this morning according to Islamic rites.

The Secretary, All Progressive Congress (APC), Plateau State, Barr. Bashir Sati confirmed the incident and said Hon. Maitala died in the accident.

“Hon. Haruna Maitala had accident Friday night and we lost him. His death is very unfortunate.” He said.