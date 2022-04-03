From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon said it was only God’s mercy that led to his survival of the serial ghastly car accident that almost claimed his life.

Mwadkwon disclosed this on Sunday during a Thanksgiving service to appreciate God Almighty for preserving his life from the ghastly car accident on March 7, 2021, held at ECWA Gospel 2 Jenta Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the crash, which occurred at Gonto village in Kaduna, left him unconscious with multiple fractures that trapped him on hospital bed for more than two months.

Mwadkwon expressed gratitude to God for the free air given by God free of charge and said he was on oxygen for close to two months that cost him N3,070 per hour.

“For me, despite the challenges we have in this country and the incessant killings in Plateau State, we still have to thank God because it is an injunction that God has given us to always thank Him in all situation.

“I usually trapped myself with seatbelt each time I am in a vehicle but that day, I don’t know why i wasn’t on seatbelt. When the tire of the vehicle bursted, the glass beside my seat broke and the throw me out through the window and I sustained fractures.

“Surprisingly, the roof of the car got smashed with my seat, meaning that if I were on seatbelt. This could only be God’s plan to deliver me from death.”

Mwadkwon explained that he had another fatal accident last Month along Miango Junction in Jos, where his car was badly damaged but expressed gratitude to God for saving his life unhurt.

He narrated another chilling story of how he survived a plan crash with former Speaker, House of Representatives and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on their way to Calabar but God spared their lives.

The Minister in charged of the Church, Rev James Igbohwho took his reading from the book of I Corinthians 2:12-17 said no matter the situation, nothing should stop believers from showing gratitude to God.

Rev. James, who tagged his sermon, “Gratitude to God in hard times” lamenting that several persons have committed suicide because of hard times but admonished believers that instead of taking a wrong decision, they should give thanks to God.

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, Member representing Langtang North/South, Member representing Jos South/Jos East, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Hassan and Barr. Caleb Mutfwang among several governorship aspirants attended the Thanksgiving Service.