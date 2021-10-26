From Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the National Assembly, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon has trained and provided succor to indigent members of his constituency to become economically self reliant.

Mwadkwon disclosed this on Tuesday after the training and presentation of startup park to over 150 constituents, consisting of 80 women and 70 youths in fulfilling of his campaign promises through strategic human capital development.

He explained that the training was in Animal Production for the Women and Agribusiness for the youths were conducted by Professionals from Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, NVRI Vom in collaboration with ELLA-UNE Synergy & Logistics Limited.

Mwadkwon said the women who went through intensive Poultry Training were given 25 birds as well as N25,000 each as startup capital, and made to form Cooperative Group consisting of Four Members each to invest the funds disbursed to them in the Poultry business.

He said “N40,000 was disbursed to each of the Youths who were trained in agribusiness and N25,000 was given to people who were trained on births as startup capital.”

The legislator hinted that the decision was in fulfilment of his campaign promise of empowering the people and reducing poverty in the Constituency.

He disclosed that the gesture has the propensity to enhance economic sustainability, make the beneficiaries financially stable and make them self-reliance.

He admonished them to put the training they received to effective use and ensure they use the inputs and the seed capital disbursed to them.

The Lawmaker said he will not relent in providing credible leadership and lifting the people of poverty through his numerous empowerment and other people-centred programmes.

Some beneficiaries who could not hide their joy applauded the Federal Lawmaker for training and empowering them and promised to ensure they make good use of what they learnt, the inputs and funds disbursed to them.