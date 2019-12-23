Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau government has resettled the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) resident at the Hall of Geo-sciences, Jos, who were given December 31 deadline to vacate to their respective communities in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Area.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, who is head of the committee on the resettlement of the IDPs, disclosed this in Jos. He said the resettlement and rehabilitation would be carried out in three phases.

He said government will ensure that all IDPs who have indicated interest in going back to their communities would be relocated.

“We have in place the machinery to resettle IDPs on the state. The first phase would be security provision which would be done by a combined team of Operation Safe Have (OPSH), Operation Rainbow, Neighborhood Watch, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and other security outfits to create the enabling environment for the second phase which is the reconstruction of burnt down houses and economic empowerment,” he said.

Prof.Atu said the third phase was the provision of basic social amenities as feeder roads, pipe borne water, reconstruction of schools and health care facilities, and reintegration of affected communities.