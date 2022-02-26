From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau residents have commended the National Electoral Commission (INEC) over peaceful and orderly conduct of the bye-election in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

Our reporter who cover the polls in Jos North and Bassa Local Government Areas also observed a very tight security in most of the polling units.

Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang commended INEC for simultaneous accreditation and voting, saying that decongested the polling units and make the election peaceful.

He said the turned out of voters was encouraging in the afternoon compared to the morning hours and urged electorates to come and perform their civic responsibility.

“We just step out from our situation room and we have observed that materials were not complete in some polling units, we have 500 ballots papers instead of 700 but that is been addressed.

“As we speak, people are turning out and we want that to be sustained so that people will come out to exercise their franchise. I appeal to voters and our people to come out and exercise their vote.

“Accreditation and voting at the same time is good, that make it easier for the voters, instead of accreditation and awaiting, some people might not be patient enough to wait so I commend INEC for this initiative.”

Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu described the poll as peaceful.

“The election has been very peaceful, we have not hard of violence anywhere, people are exercising their franchise without any intimidation.

INEC has introduce new innovation into the electoral process and it might not come without challenges. But I must commend INEC because they are doing well, they have ratified some of the challenges encountered in the morning when there was a mix up in the voting materials.

“The machines have being very perfect apart from some hitches encounter in some areas, I did not spend up to three minutes but I was done with my voting, it is very smooth over here.”

Candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Adamu Mohammad Alkali expressed satisfaction with the electoral process and described the poll as peaceful.

He encouraged the people to sustained the peaceful atmosphere during and after voting.

The National INEC Commissioner in charge of Plateau bye-election, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru described the electoral process as peaceful and credible.

“We have had issues of one or two places but in all the places where we have gone, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) are working perfectly.

“Although we have had one or two cases where the BVAS are not working but we have ratified them. The process have been very peaceful, working smoothly. Alot of places I went, as at the time I when, the turn out wasn’t impressive, but it improve later.” He stated.