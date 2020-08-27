Gyang Bere, Jos

Residents of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have applauded former Member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Suleiman Yahaya Kwande, for building and furnishing a 14 beds capacity clinic in Jos North Local Government Area of the State.

The citizens, made up of youths, women, children and the aged, came out in their numbers during the commissioning of the clinic and expressed gratitude to God and the former lawmaker for touching their lives positively.

The Chief Imam of Jos and Chairman, Caretaker Committee Jama’atu Nasir Islam (JNI), Jos North Local Government Area, Sheikh Lawal Adams Abubakar, said the clinic which was named as “Yahaya Kwande Community Clinic (YKCC)” will deepen peaceful coexistence in the State.

He described Hon Kwande as a worthy representative of the people who attached high premium to his constituents during and after office and called on other politicians to emulate him.

Sheikh Abubakar said the clinic, which is the first of it kind in Jos North community, particularly in the location will help in addressing health challenges of the people.

‘The people of Jos North community are happy with the new clinic constructed by the former lawmaker, it will address the health problems of our people, particularly with the global pandemic; we are grateful to him.’

The State Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Plateau State, Hon Bashir Sati, commended Hon Kwande for the thoughtful initiative and said that will address the plights of the people with regards to health challenges.

He called on politicians in positions of authority to emulates what the former lawmaker has done to improve on the lives and well being of citizens.

Sati said the people have seen for themselves and it is up to them to start assessing and ensure they understand the intention of people that seek to represent them.

‘We are grateful that even out of office, a lawmaker can still build a hospital for his people. This in indeed a challenge to those in leadership positions to do more.’

Hon Kwande said he commenced the construction of the clinic as parts of his constituency projects during the 8th Assembly, but could not finish it before he left the House in 2019 and decided to complete, furnished and handed over to the community for the good of the people.

The former lawmaker, who lost the APC primary in 2019 to return to the House for the third time, said completing the project was in fulfilment of his campaign promises and addressing the health need of the people.

‘I am grateful to God for giving me the enablement to complete this clinic that can admit 14 persons at a time. Although I am no longer in office, but I promise myself that I will not leave any project uncomplicated. I wish I could have done more in equipping the clinic but it was hard enough to build and finish it.

‘I urge all illustrious sons and stakeholders in the community to come to the aide of the clinic to improve on the health challenges of our people, particularly the less privileged. My earnest desire is for our people to have good health and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of Plateau and Nigeria.

‘With this clinic, children with health related diseases and our women have no reason to under prolong labour before delivery. It will reduce the health challenges of our people and complement government’s effort in providing affordable and quality health services to our people.’

A board of the Governing Council of the clinic was constituted and Alh. Gwani Muhammad Alkali, OON of Atika Foundation and Yusuf Yahaya Kwande of Yahaya Kwande Foundation, respected and humble citizens who have contributed in addressing the plights and welfare of the people were nominated to serve as members of the Governing Council.