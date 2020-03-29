Gyang Bere, Jos

There was a visible presence of security officers across Jos to enforce the precautionary measures taken by the Plateau State Government to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Daily Sun gathered that most residents held family Sunday services at their homes, with most churches which stayed open for service having no more than 50 parishioners in attendance, who maintained a 2-metre social distance from one another in compliance with government directives.

The security agents enforcing the directives visited churches and checked public vehicles on major streets to ensure compliance.

Daily Sun visited the Ahmadu Bello Way, where a popular Sunday markets that generates over N4 million internally generated revenue holds every Sunday.

Traders were observed wandering around the market, with shopkeepers guarding their shops against armed robbers who might want to take advantage of the situation.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang said the state government was generally impressed with the level of compliance by ordinary citizens to the precautionary measures, except for violations by public transporters.

“There is an improvement over yesterday, and in terms of churches services, we are impressed with it, the churches have complied, we have not received any case of a church that has not complied; apart of the fact the they maintained the numbers, the services were short.

“But where there is non-compliance is the tricycles and commercial bus drivers. As far as I am concerned, they have not complied and the security agencies will ensure they comply,” the commissioner stated.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Gabriel said that there was total compliance to the state government’s directives on precautionary measures against the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

He said the police are determined to ensure full enforcement of the directive and that those found in violation will be arrested and prosecuted.