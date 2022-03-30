From Gyang Bere, Jos

The residents of Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State have lamented over the fire incident that engulfed the National Board of Technology Incubation (NBTI) by unidentified persons at Mabudi.

The fire incident which occured on Sunday night destroyed the centre which was initiated by the federal representative of Langtang North/ South federal constituency, Hon Beni Lar, to tackle poverty and boost the economic well being of the people.

A native of the area who expressed dismay over the fire incident said it took them several hours to put off the fire as there is no fire service personnel in the area.

Some of them said they used their urine to put off the fire before women from the community and children came with water from their houses to put off the fire.

Mr Lohpon Nimfah Lar, an eyewitness to the incident, said they worked with other locals to put out the fire.

‘At about 8 pm on Sunday we were told that fire is on the Incubation Centre and we ran to this place, there was no water. One of us had to remove his shirt and everybody was told to urinate on the shirt,’ he explained.

‘After urinating, the shirt became wet so we used it by placing it on any burning wood and brushed it until the fire is off before those who went for water arrived.’

Another eyewitness, Mr Samson Shama, who used his car to get water, said members of the community had to use farm sprayers to help put off the fire.

He called on the government to put on ground critical equipment such as Mini fire station in all areas in the state for the purpose of tackling emergency issues.

Lar, who visited the Ponzhi Mabudi Ponzhi Nimmak Dauda over the incident before proceeding to the project site accompanied by the embattled Chairman of Langtang-North, Hon Joshua Laven, assured the community that the multi-million naira project is going to be completed and commissioned on behalf of all Nigerians.

She stressed that she will not in any way be distracted by those distractors from delivering on her campaign promises by ensuring that her constituents and the good people of Plateau State and the country rip the dividends of democracy at all times.

Lar wondered where the fire incident emanated from and said that will not stop her from ensuring that the project is completed for the benefits of Nigerians.