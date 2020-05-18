Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, said the state has returned 601 Almajirai to their states of origin and received 119 among which one tested positive for COVID-19.

He regretted the death of Sabo Umar Shuaibu, member of the committee on the evaluation of Almajirai in the state.

Lalong, who stated this while giving an update on COVID-19 in the state, expressed optimism that there would be no Almajirai in Nigeria post-COVID-19 era.

“So far, we have returned a total of 601 Almajiris to their States of origin to be tested, reunited with their families and properly cared for.

The states included Kaduna,38; Bauchi,419; Kano,92; Jigawa,47; Gombe, five. We have also received 119 Almajirai from 108 from Nasarawa;11 from Gombe who have been profiled, and tested. Out of this only one tested positive to COVID-19 and is receiving treatment in one of the isolation facilities.

“The rest have been reunited with their families.Within the state, we have profiled 36 Almajirai who are indigenes of Plateau State and have been tested and returned them to their families. 25 are from Quan-Pan, while 11 are from Wase Local Government Areas,” he said.

He said the decision to evacuate Almajirai was a collective decision of the Northern Governors Forum.

“It is disheartening that this noble and bold decision is being politicised by a few people who although claim to abhor the Almajirai system, choose for reasons best known to them to play to the gallery by pretending to be fighting for the human rights of these children.For the avoidance of doubt, the northern governors are collectively committed to ensuring that all the Almajiri children returned to their states are profiled and tested for COVID-19 and other illnesses. Those who are positive are treated before being reunited with their families. At the end of the day, all Almajirai will be integrated into the society seamlessly. Their education and well-being will be handled by their states, which will bring to an end to the infamous Almajiri system, which has become a social challenge.”