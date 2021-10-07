From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam, has solicited the prayers and support of heads of Christian denominations to ensure peaceful and violence-free local government elections on Saturday in Plateau State.

He urged the religious leaders to talk to youths, women and other citizens to conduct themselves in a civil and peaceful manner during the Council election.

Rev Pam disclosed this on Thursday during an Advocacy visit to Anglican Bishop of Jos Rev Benjamin Kwashi; President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev Dachollom Datiri; ECWA President Rev Stephen Baba Panya; Catholic Bishop of Jos Archdiocese Archbishop Mathew Ishaya Audu and PFN Chairman Rev Stephen Dangana, all in Jos, Plateau State.

He acknowledged the critical role of religious leaders in calming nerves during the recent violent attacks that perished several lives in the state and said Plateau do not need to go into another round of crisis again.

Rev Pam said a lot of blood has been spilt across Plateau communities and called on the church leaders to pray and work assiduously towards a peaceful and violent free local government election.

He reminded Plateau people to know that elections will certainly come and go but Plateau will remain a state and home to all.

He urged the people to come out and vote peacefully for a candidate of their choice devoid of violence.

‘The security of Plateau is very crucial to Nigeria and what we need at this time is peace. Some people are already afraid of violence ahead of the election but we should talk to our youths to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner,’ Rev Pam stated.

‘We want religious leaders to also be mindful of the messages they preach at this moment, we should preach peace, unity before, during and after the Local Government election so that Jos can regain its peaceful nature fully.” He said.

Rev. Pam noted the contribution of the Church in terms of spiritual, economic, health, political and educational development of Plateau state and Nigeria and encouraged them to continue in that direction for the prosperity of the people.

COCIN President Rev Datiri said Nigeria has not yet diagnosed the problem confronting the nation and noted that the challenges are beyond, banditry, Fulani herdsmen, kidnapping.

‘This is a challenging time, people are being challenged spiritually and physically, that was why we came up with a prayer unit because we are concerned about peace and security.

‘Peace is paramount and we will continue to work for peace. For me, the problem is beyond what we described, because we described it as unknown gunmen, Fulani herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and I believe that the sooner that Nigeria addresses this, the better for us.’

President, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Stephen Baba Panya, assured that they will continue to work with the government and all peace-seeking organisations to pursue peace in line with Biblical teaching.

He said that the church will continue to give the state full backing and support to ensure peace and unity in the state.

Catholic Bishop of Jos Archdiocese Archbishop Mathew Ishaya Audu said there is a need for government to be serious in addressing issues of violence in the state and said the Chuch will never fight but it is the politicians.

He said Plateau has suffered many bloodbaths to a point that any little issue causes division among the people which make them look as if they sitting on a time bomb.

He said that without politics, things will not work well but bad politics is bad and should be rejected.

‘Political parties should always present people who are credible but when candidates that have failed before men are presented, people will not be happy. But I assure you that there is nothing that God cannot do, God can turn bad people to be good,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .