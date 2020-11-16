Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the allegation that women no longer take polio immunisation serious on the ground that Nigeria is polio-free, a group of Rotarians under the Rotary Club of Jos-Utan District 9125 came out on Monday to sensitised young women on the need to take their children for polio and other immunisations.

The Rotarians, who walk on major streets of Jos and markets encouraged women, particularly young women to take out their children for all forms of immunisation to boost their immune system.

The Trail Bleasar Rotary President of Jos Utan, Jan Agbo who addressed women at Utan market in Jos, Plateau State begged the women to always take their children for free polio immunisation.

‘We came out for advocacy visit to sensitised women on the need to take polio immunisation serious despite the fact Nigeria is polio-free. We came to this community to talk to them to avail their children for polio immunisation days.

‘They shouldn’t say that Nigeria has been declared Polio-free so they shouldn’t immunise their children again. There are other immunisations such as meningitis, measles among others which they should also give their children.’

A Polio Ambassador, Rotarian Emeka Okafor, who also educated the women, said apart from COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the world, the need to take immunisation against polio, measles, tetanus, Yellow fever is very necessary.

Okafor who has spent 38 years in the fight against polio in Nigeria said, “One of my happiest moment on Earth was when Nigeria-National was satisfied polio-free because that has been the biggest health problem the country has faced.

‘But we should not say Nigeria is now a polio-free country therefore we will not take immunisation serious, we must continue to immunise our children because the vaccine is still free.

‘Although the International donors are reducing Nigerians are still contributing money to make sure that our children from 0-5 years take the vaccine so that they will not be affected by polio.

‘This issue of COVID-19 all over the world has made an issue of polio to come back but I doubt it because every community have been sensitised.

‘Aside polio, there are other diseases preventable vaccine that we encourage children to take such as Diphtheria, tuberculosis, yellow fever, meningitis, measles, Tetanus, mumps among others. These vaccines are free and we should take them to maintain healthy children,’ he stated.

Responding, Goodness Peter and Christiana Eyebuchi appreciated the Rotarians for the sensitisation campaign and said the women have been educated and enlighten about polio and other vaccines.

The duo encouraged women to always avail their children for all immunisation to enable their children to stay healthy.