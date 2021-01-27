From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Rotary Club of Jos Utan under Rotary International District 9125, Jane Ogo Egbo, has presented a wheelchair to a 17-year-old Abdullahi Mohammed who was knocked down by a vehicle in Jos, Plateau State.

She said the gesture was to aid the movement of the orphan who lost his parent due to terminal ailments.

Egbo, who made the presentation yesterday after the Club’s meeting, warned Mohammed against using the wheelchair to beg for alms.

“We are providing this wheelchair to you to enable you to move easily to school, anytime we notice you are using it for begging, we will collect it.

“When the need of a wheelchair was presented to the Club and we announced that everybody will make a donation to enable us to buy it but one individual volunteer to provide the resources, we are grateful to him.”

She said that was one of the charity work that the club usually embark on and called on philanthropists, group and individuals to join the club to serve humanity.

The 17-year-old Mohammed expressed gratitude to God for using the Club to reduce his pains and said the wheelchair will help him in fulfilling his dreams in life.

Mohammed explained that a moving vehicle knocked him down on the flyover bridge at Secretariat Junction Jos which led to the amputation of one of his leg.

The family appreciated the Club for the donation and pray for more intervention for the less privilege in the society.