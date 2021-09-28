From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Military Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Ex-Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Sen. Tunde Ogbeha has task the new Chairman of the Party Hon. Chris Hassan to bring on board all stakeholders of the party to enthrone new Government in 2023.

Sen. Ogbeha disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos while handing over to Chris Hassan, the new party Chairman at the party Secretariat Jos, Plateau State.

He described the party congress which commenced on Saturday as free, fair and credible and believed that nobody will challenge the outcome.

“Your administration must be all inclusive, you must bring people together. You are already a chairman and there is no need to fight anybody.

I implore you to work so that your administration will produce the next government in Plateau State.”

He said the divides that was dragging PDP backward has been put to hold with the conduct of the free and fair congresses.

Ogbeha noted that there are two party members who were suspended and should be made to face the disciplinary committee to explain themselves.

The newly elected PDP Chairman, Chris Hassan promised to run an all inclusive party where all stakeholders and members would be accorded maximum respect and level playing ground.

He said the Tunde Ogbeha committee has wrong the right that were in PDP and returned it back to live to take over government in 2023.

Hassan said when the success story of PDP in Plateau will be written, Ogbeha’s committee would be part of it.

“Nobody thought that the problem in Plateau PDP will be solved within three months and that has been done by the Caretaker Committee.”

Hassan said there is no problem in the party that cannot be resolved and said he will work with everybody to salvage Plateau people from the hands of APC.

“I and my committee will run an all inclusive government. We have learn lesson and the biggest lesson we have learn is unity of the party.”