The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has described the Supreme Court judgment affirming the election of Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, as victory for all.

Tallen, a former Deputy Governor of Plateau, who was reacting to the judgment in Abuja, commended the decision of the apex court and congratulated Lalong for the victory.

She said now that the litigation was over it was time for reconciliation in the interest of Plateau.

“This is the final stage of the litigation. It is now time to go back to the drawing board and reconcile with the opposition and move plateau forward.’’

She urged the people of Plateau to be united and move on, while urging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Gen. Jerry Useni (retired) to work with the governor.

“Gen. Useni is an elder statesman; he is our father and somebody that we all need his advice. The governor needs him and he needs the governor.

“Let us join hands and move plateau forward. We are all one. What we need is peace and development,” she said.

Mr Joshua Ubandoma, Chairman of Lantang Local Government Area (LGA), and Chieftain of PDP, Plateau, who was also at the court, congratulated Lalong, saying it was victory for the people of Plateau.

Ubandoma said what the people of Plateau needed from the governor was good governance because detraction was over.

“Democracy is now on course, we lost in Plateau as PDP, but we won in Sokoto and Bauchi. It is democracy on course in Plateau.

“Even as the only PDP elected local government chairman in Plateau, I want to congratulate him.

“I congratulate him on behalf of PDP Plateau. We accept this defeat in good faith and we will support his government because we have a long way to go till 2023.

“We do not want distraction. We want him to concentrate on good works for the state.

The Pleteau State Commissioner for Urban Development, Mr Zulfa Rimven, also described Lalong’s victory as well deserved.

“It is victory for all because it is victory for both the PDP and APC and Lalong deserves it.

“If you look Lalong’s recent giant strides, you will agree that he deserves to continue with the projects and programmes he has started.’’

Rimven advised Lalong to consolidate on the victory by delivering on the dividends of democracy for the teeming population of Plateau who voted for him.

“Now that the mandate has been confirmed by the apex court, he will consolidate on delivering the dividend of democracy to the people,” he added. (NAN)