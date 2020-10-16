Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, has directed the re-opening of primary and secondary schools across the state as from October 30.

This followed the engagement with all stakeholders and setting up of mechanisms for observing COVID-19 protocols in schools in the state.

Lalong in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr. Makut Macham, urged all the schools to adhere to instructions and observe all COVID-19 protocols.

He said all grade six students should resume between October 19-23 to prepare for First School Leaving Certificate and National Common Entrance examinations.

“By this directive, schools are to resume academic activities for third term and ensure they operate within the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for the safety of students and teachers.

“Various trainings and engagements have been held to orientate school principals and teachers on basic operational requirements. Similarly, the management of schools have been mandated to clean, fumigate and re-arrange the school environment preparatory to the resumption,” he said.