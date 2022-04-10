From Gyang Bere, Jos

Suspected bandits on Sunday afternoon invaded villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State where several persons were killed and houses with foodstuffs was burnt with other valuables.

It was gathered that the gunmen in several numbers ransacked the villages and shot several persons while others were inflicted gunshots injuries.

A resident of the affected villages who gave his name as Ali confirmed that the bandits attacked Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages where a scores of people were killed.

Another eyewitness, Adam Musa, a resident of Kukawa village said the incident occurred at about 15:04pm said that many were injured while hundreds of people have fled their homes.

He said security operatives are yet to arrive the villages as at the time of filing this report.

Musa said, the gunmen in different attacks invaded the villages at about 1pm when the residents of the areas were going about their normal activities and started shooting sporadically.

He said the bandits who are currently operating have burnt down many houses.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO Gabriel Ogaba said he is yet to get details of the attack.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has also barricaded road linking to the Police Headquarters and Polo for rumour of looming attack.

But the PPRO Gabriel Ogaba dismissed the insinuation and said Plateau State is peaceful, especially Jos, the State Headquarters.

He said the Command has adopted a new security strategy in line with the normal routine patrol and check to checkmate activities of criminals.