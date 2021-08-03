From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Security Council has directed security agencies in the state to take full control of all vulnerable communities in Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas and clear the attackers that have perpetrated mayhem leading to destruction of lives, crops and properties.

The meeting, which was presided over by Governor Simon Lalong, received briefing from various security agencies in the state with a view to take proactive measures to curtail killings in the rural communities.

Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka, who briefed Journalists after the meeting, said Governor Lalong gave a marching orders to the Police, Operation Safe Haven, Nigerian Army, DSS, Civil Defence, NSCDC and other collaborating agencies to reinforce and contain the situation without further delay.

The CP said, “The meeting basically reviewed the fallout of events within the last 48 hours where there were attacks specifically at Jebbu Miango. From our records as at Saturday night the 31st of July 2021, five people were killed while about 85 buildings were burnt.

“The next morning, the attacks still persisted. From intelligence, the attackers are militia brought from outside the State. The attacks continued in Tamburam, Riyom LGA where unfortunately twelve people were also killed and some houses destroyed and again at Maiyanga. We lost some security personnel at Maiyanga and Riyom”.

Egbuka said although security agencies have deployed men on the ground coping with the situation, the Governor has directed them to do everything possible to bring the situation under control within the next 48 hours and arrest all the perpetrators.

“This is the sound of warning to the people involved in perpetrating this violent acts. The leaders will be arrested. There are records of leaders that are on bail temporarily, and some of them have been fingered in this present attacks. Nobody will be spared. Human life is sacrosanct and nobody can take it at will. There is a Government in place and it will not accept lawlessness” the CP said.

He assured the citizens that the directives of the Government will be swiftly carried out as the security agencies will further strategize and reinforce to contain the situation, arrest the attackers and bring them to account.

The meeting also resolved to enhance engagement and collaboration with informal security groups such as the vigilante, community watch groups, hunters association and community leaders for enhanced intelligence gathering.

Lalong sympathised with the victims and reiterated his directive for immediate assessment of the humanitarian needs and assistance to affected people by State Emergency Management Agency once the security agencies contain the situation.

