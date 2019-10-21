Gyang Bere, Jos

Major General Stephen Go’ar (Retd), who is the Coordinator of Plateau State homegrown security outfit, Operation Rainbow, said that the outfit provides security intelligence to the military task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), deployed to protect citizens of the state.

He noted that the members of the security outfit, who are drawn among people residents in various communities in the 17 local government areas, have contributed immensely in tackling security challenges in the state.

Go’ar disclosed this while briefing journalists in his office in Jos at the weekend.

He said the personnel, who are not licensed to carry arms, are free to arrest and handover suspects to the security agencies for interrogation and prosecution.

“There is a general suspicion between the security and the public, which gave birth to a home grown security outfit, Operation Rainbow, in Plateau.

“The initiative came when the citizens felt insecure in the hands of some security agencies.

“The outfit provides security intelligence and detailed to arrest suspects and hand them over to the security agencies for interrogation and prosecution.”

He noted that Plateau citizens have accepted and trusted the Operation Rainbow with their security, which has worked since establishment in 2010 for enduring peace in the state.

Go’ar explained that the law, which established the Operation Rainbow, which was approved by former President Goodluck Jonathan also provided the constitution of Neighbourhood Watch.

He said Governor Simon Lalong has approved in principles the constitution of the neighborhood watch, which will be unveiled soon to provide security and information in the rural villages where the security agencies cannot access.

Go’ar applauded Lalong for providing the conducive atmosphere for peace to strive in the state.