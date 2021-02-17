From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator Nora Ladi Daduut (APC – Plateau South) has congratulated Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari as she marks her 50 year birthday.

The APC senator in a press statement applauded the wife of the President for her motherly role and care for the survival of women, children and the youths in Nigeria.

She noted that her numerous intervention in Nigeria’s quest for good governance, peaceful coexistence and empowerment of the vulnerable persons has contributed to the stability of the country.

Prof Daduut, who is the first female senator from Plateau State, said she is working to complement the efforts of the First Lady in women empowerment.

”I wish to acknowledge and commend your motherly care to the nation and in particular acknowledge your contributions to the successes of APC through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.

“As First Lady, you have inspired women to develop initiatives to ensure that the change we promise Nigerians remained a shining light in the APC administration.

‘I rejoice with you as you celebrate your birthday. I wish you sound health, wisdom and good guidance and you move with the task of repositioning and addressing the plights of women in the country,’ the senator said in her statement.