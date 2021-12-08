From Gyang Bere, Jos
Senator representing Plateau South on the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has provided modern toilet facilities and motorize boreholes in some rural communities in Plateau South to fight water-borne diseases and open defecation.
She noted that the motorized boreholes were provided in some schools to ensure safety of students and toilet facilities in rural communities in Quaan’Pan, Mikang and Shendam Local Government Areas.
Sen. Dadu’ut disclosed this yesterday while commissioning some constituency projects in Plateau South, one year after she was elected to fill the vacuum created by the demise of former Senator, Late Ignatius Longjan.
She expressed strong commitment towards providing infrastructural facilities and learning materials in schools, modern toilets facilities and boreholes to improved access to potable water in rural communities.
“I am determined to provide educational infrastructure in Plateau South because of my passion for education and my strong desire to give the youths quality education and conducive atmosphere for growth and development of the people.”
Sen. Dadu’ut noted with dismay the hardship the COVID-19 pandemic inflicted on citizens and facilitated N60 million COVID-19 intervention fund which addressed the plights of over 1,000 members of in his constituency.
She said in an effort to enhance the living condition of her people and reduce the current hardship, said “1,000 constituents got N60,000 each COVID-19 intervention.
“We need to intervene so that they will not just be left abandoned, so that they will not go astray. I have the zeal to help my community, particularly the youth and the women.
“As you can see, I started today by inaugurating some blocks of classrooms for the young ones because we need to invest in them.They are our future and leaders of tomorrow,” she said.
Stated further, “We also inaugurated some solar-powered boreholes for the benefit of the people because water is life. Also, some public toilets were inaugurated with the idea of keeping the environment clean, particularly within schools and rural communities.”
Sen. Dadu’ut said youths in Plateau South were also trained in Information Communication Technology (ICT) to increase their knowledge on global economy.
“I am also here to see the ongoing training of our graduates who have left school and have nothing meaningful to do. I have put them here so that they will be trained on how to use Information Communication Technology.”
She expressed gratitude to Plateau State Government and the All Progressives Congress APC in Plateau State for given her the opportunity to serve Plateau South and Nigeria.
