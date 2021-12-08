From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South on the National Assembly, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has provided modern toilet facilities and motorize boreholes in some rural communities in Plateau South to fight water-borne diseases and open defecation.

She noted that the motorized boreholes were provided in some schools to ensure safety of students and toilet facilities in rural communities in Quaan’Pan, Mikang and Shendam Local Government Areas.

Sen. Dadu’ut disclosed this yesterday while commissioning some constituency projects in Plateau South, one year after she was elected to fill the vacuum created by the demise of former Senator, Late Ignatius Longjan.

She expressed strong commitment towards providing infrastructural facilities and learning materials in schools, modern toilets facilities and boreholes to improved access to potable water in rural communities.